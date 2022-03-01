Anthony Rocha Sr.
Anthony J. Rocha Sr., 66, of Conway passed away Feb. 20 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Anthony was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., on Nov. 13, 1955, to the late Anthony L. and Sylvia (Lucketti) Rocha.
Tony worked for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years in Corrections.
He also had 19 years as Union Vice President Council 82, Local 3828, Columbia County Corrections. His political career included Columbia County Conservative party executive committee member from 1996-2020. He was also a member of Germantown and Stockport Fire Company.
In his spare time, Tony enjoyed hunting and listening to music, especially like classic metal, and from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Someone could probably sneak in some ‘90s, but anything after that, forget it.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darleen; his two sons, Anthony Jr. and Justin; his K-9 daughters, Abby & Bella; his sisters, Deborah (Dennis) Teegarden and Deanna Rocha of Hudson, N.Y., and Gene Knauss and Teresa (Richard) Kreig of Germantown, N.Y.
He also leaves a very special Uncle Frank Pereira, many nieces, nephews, friends and his extended family the Cesternino's.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
