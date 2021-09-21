Annie Ruth Dorman Lewis
Graveside services for Annie Ruth Dorman Lewis, 88, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Juniper Bay Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor James Webb and Kenneth Thompson officiating. In the event of inclement weather, services will be held in the church sanctuary.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Juniper Bay Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Mrs. Lewis, widow of Tolar Lewis, passed away Sept. 18.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Austin M. and Clyde Tompkins Dorman. She was a member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church where she served many years. Mrs. Lewis had a passion for caring for the elderly. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are one son, Dennie Lewis (Dawn) of Conway; two daughters, Debra Thompson (Kenneth) of Conway and Kim Bridgeman (Paul) of Laurel Hill, N.C.; six grandchildren, Lauren Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Joni Jordan, Jennifer Squires, Stormie Singleton and Madeleine Singleton; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jeanette Leaphart of Columbia.
Memorials may be sent to Juniper Bay Baptist Church, 5265 Juniper Bay Road, Conway, SC 29526 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn. 37214-0800
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
