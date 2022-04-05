Annie Ruth Cunningham
Annie Ruth Cunningham, 86, entered into eternal life March 27 at 00:07 a.m. in Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, John Cunningham; her daughter, Rebecca Seymour; and her son, Roger (Bobby) Seymour.
She is survived by her children, Richard Seymour of Santee, Calif., Jenat Engle of Prescott, Ariz., and Henry Seymour and Barbara Sue Martin of Myrtle Beach; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marion Walker of Springfield, Mo.
Annie Ruth was born in Union City, Tenn., in 1935. Most of her adult life was spent in Chula Vista, Calif.
She was a member of American Legion Post #434 and VFW Post #2111 in Chula Vista where she served several terms as auxiliary president.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Santee, Calif., (Designate: Youth Building Fund) 9310 Dalehurst Road, Santee, Calif. 92071.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
