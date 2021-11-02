Annie Lee Dunn

A graveside service for Annie Lee Dunn, 87, will be held Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Darren Hardwick officiating.

The family will visit with friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Dunn, of Conway, passed away Nov. 2, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Dunn was the widow of Troy M. Dunn, and the daughter of the late Arthur and Bessie Jordan Skipper.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one grandson, Chris Dunn.

Mrs. Dunn was a member of Oakey Swamp Baptist Church where she served the Lord and her church in many capacities.

Surviving Mrs. Annie Lee is one son, Terry M. Dunn (Jennie) of Conway; one daughter, Debbie D. Fowler (Bobby) of Conway; one sister, Adele Richardson of Conway; four grandchildren, Craig Dunn, Jennifer Richardson, Jessica Yourko and Shonda Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made in honor of Annie Lee Dunn to Oakey Swamp Baptist Church, 3795 Juniper Bay Road, Conway 29527.

Please remember to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.

Mrs. Dunn’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor.