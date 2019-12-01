MYRTLE BEACH—Annette Lee Hazeres Marlowe,76, passed away Nov.16 surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Marlowe was born June 1, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Nina Stalvey Lee.
She was a retired real estate agent. She was a spiritual fighter who enjoyed life and had a feisty personality. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, dancing, walking in the leaves and listening to them crackle under her feet, playing games with her kids and loved her pets.
She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by son Peter Michael Hazeres; brothers Billy Lee and Carl Lee and sisters Ioma Lee and Mary M. Lee.
Survivors include her children Butch (Patty) Hazeres of Boiling Springs, Diana (Lou) Farchione of Syracuse, New York, John (Jenny) of Bellevue, Kentucky, Donna (Doug) Steele of Myrtle Beach and Tammy (Wallace) Hazeres Washington of Tampa Florida; grandchildren Paul, Jennifer, Bobby, Nathan, Elijah, Alec, Adam, Austin, Christopher and Melisa; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Lee Holder and her beloved pet Sandy.
A graveside service was held Nov. 18 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, officiated by Pastor John Hazeres.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
