Anne Eveleigh McLauchlin
LORIS-Anne Eveleigh McLauchlin passed away peacefully on Feb. 26 at her home.
Born on June 23, 1940, in Clio, she was the daughter of Kenneth P. Eveleigh and Ruby M. Eveleigh. She was a member of the Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and worked with Azalea Sands Golf Club for 42 years.
She was very devoted to her family and was lovingly known as “Nana” by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Billy) Shelley of Loris; son, Archie “Bo” (Susan) McLauchlin of Riverside, Ala., and their father, Archie “Capt. Poo” N. McLauchlin of North Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Taylor (Chris) Rathbone of Little River, Trask (Shayna) Shelley of Loris and Jay (Jill) Cox of Birmingham, Ala.; seven great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Taelyn, Shaylin, Gracie, Lilly, Zoey and Mavrick; and one brother, Francis D. Eveleigh of Columbia.
Memorial services will be private. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice at PO Box 100551, Florence 29502-0551 or www.mcleodfoundation.org.
Please sign Ms. McLauchlin’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
