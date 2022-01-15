Anne Johnson Dusenbury
Funeral services for Anne Johnson Dusenbury, 88, will be held Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. in Fountain of Life Ministries. Burial will follow in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Dusenbury passed away Jan. 13 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 15, 1933 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Troy Johnson and Ida Hardee Johnson.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, William Joseph Dunsenbury; siblings, Carolyn Causey Bundy, Linda Todd, Baynard Johnson, her twin brother, Ben Johnson, Roger Johnson, Edward Johnson, Evelyn Shelley, Gertrude Hardee and Mary Lobrillo.
Mrs. Dunsenbury was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone. She loved working in her flower garden, working her puzzles and reading.
Anne worked as a librarian for the Horry County Memorial Library where she drove the Bookmobile until her retirement.
Mrs. Ann loved being with people especially her family. She had a quick and witty sense of humor, enjoyed many excursions including going to the Amish Country and the mountains.
Mrs. Ann, Mrs. Carolyn and Mrs. Margaret were like the Golden Girls spending a lot of time together.
Mrs. Dusenbury is survived by a daughter, Elaine D. West-Huggins (Kenneth); five grandchildren, Eric West (Claire) and Jeremie West (Gina), Travis Huggins (Elizabeth), Sally Weaver (Blake) and Cecelia Bruton (Rusty); two sisters, Margaret Paul (Bill) and Virgie Scrogia; 10 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob, Callie, Camden, Zach, Kaylyn, Kenlee, Kylee, Kelsey and Avery, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.