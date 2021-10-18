Anne Nowlin Ingram

FLORENCE-Funeral services for Anne Nowlin Ingram, 87, will be held Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. before the service.

Mrs. Ingram, widow of the Rev. E.W. Ingram, passed away Oct. 17.

Born in New Albany, Miss., she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Birdie Nowlin. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain College.

Mrs. Ingram taught Weekday Religious Education in Halifax, Va., where she met her husband, the Rev. Everett Walter Ingram Jr.

She also taught ninth-grade English at Holmes Bible College and special education at Pineland Training School in Columbia.

Her greatest joy was rearing her children and serving beside her husband while he pastored various churches throughout South Carolina, Ohio and Georgia. She served as Great lakes Superintendent and also Great Lakes Conference Women's Auxiliary President for six years as well as in various capacities in both conference and local work. She was predeceased by her husband, "Dut"; her son- in-law, Rick Tate; her granddaughter, Nikki Price; and her niece, Yvonne Ingram.

Surviving are her daughter, Cindy Tate of Waverly, Tenn.; two sons, Walt Ingram (Diane) of Hendersonville, N.C., and David Ingram (Kathy) of Florence; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.

