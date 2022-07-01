Anna Lorraine Deal
Anna Lorraine Deal, 17, of Myrtle Beach, a true guardian angel, passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of June 26.
Anna was born on March 3, 2005, in Morrisville, N.C. She was a miracle who changed the lives of everyone who knew and loved her.
In 2015, Anna moved from Newton, N.C., to the Myrtle Beach area with her family, entering fifth grade at Lakewood Elementary and continuing her education at Forestbrook Middle School, Socastee Middle School and then Socastee High School.
She was looking forward to starting her senior year in August at Socastee High School.
From the moment she was born, Anna’s inner joy seemed to shine. Everyone who met her loved her instantly. As she grew older, the more endearing people found her. Anna loved spending time with her family and friends at the beach, sitting around a fire and four-wheeling in the woods.
Anna is predeceased by great-grandparents, Floyd Nero Jordan, Robert Leo and Flora Viola Weidert, Durward Belmont Bennett and Mildred Lorraine Johnson.
Anna is survived by her parents, Regina Lynn and David Stewart Deal; her brothers, Brody Michael Deal and Cain Wilson Deal; paternal grandparents, Frank and Beverly Deal; maternal grandparents, Clarissa Ann and Robert Michael Weidert; uncles, Ryan Jordan Deal and John Holland Leonard; Aunt Clarissa Jean Deaton and Uncle Ronald Keith Deaton Jr.; paternal great-grandmother, Vonnie Jordan; and cousins, Tripp and Asher, along with many other extended family and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to snowleopard.org to support Anna’s favorite endangered animal or to surfrider.org to help preserve Anna’s favorite place, the beach, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Family members request that their privacy be respected at this time.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
