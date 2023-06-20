Anna Lee Walley Britton
Anna Lee Walley Britton, 93, widow of Jack Austin Britton, passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Conway June 15.
Born Dec. 29, 1929 in Richton, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Edward Lee Walley and the late Vianna Patience Sanders Walley. A true Southern Belle, she always took pride in her appearance to look her best. She worked in retail for many years and when not working, her treasure was found in spending time with her family and cooking for everyone. She also enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart Ministries on television and
listening to his gospel music.
Mrs. Britton was predeceased in 2001 by her husband, Jack Austin Britton; her grandson, Joshua Aaron Britton; her son-in-law, David Helms; her brothers, Carnell Walley and Elbert Walley; and her sisters, Vernice Walley and Mary Lois Walley.
Survivors include her brothers, Wayne Walley and wife Clima, and Paul
Walley and wife Annette; children, Jeffery Allen Britton and wife Joan, Reginald Coleman Britton and wife Bootsie, Anna Lucretia Britton and Flora Lynne Britton Helms; her grandchildren, Gabriel Britton and wife Veronica, Dusty Cook and wife Christie, Kristi Callahan and husband Kelly, Quinn Mason, Ricky Mason and his wife Dawn, Mary Carson Helms, William Helms and Jack Helms; her great-grandchildren, Cole Cook, Abbie Cook, Aubrey Callahan, Evan Callahan, Bridger Mason, Stone Mason, Sage Mason and Doc Doyle; her great-great-grandchild, Riverlynn Cook.
The family will hold a Memorial Service to celebrate Mrs. Britton’s long and blessed life at a future date in Mississippi.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md 21741.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.