Anna Grainger Rogers
LORIS-Funeral services for Anna Grainger Rogers, 84, will be held July 26 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Adams officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mrs. Rogers passed away July 22.
Born Jan. 31, 1939 in Tabor City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Braxton Grainger and the late Alma Lucille Williams Grainger. Mrs. Rogers was a member of Loris First United Methodist Church and an Horry County Schools retiree, but she will be most remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her two children, Michael Suggs (Regina) and Karen Dianna Suggs; five grandchildren. Timothy M. Suggs (April), Jesse Suggs (Emily), Tyler Watts, Haley Stout (Carson) and Trae Altman; four great-grandchildren, Braxton Suggs (Jessica), Madison Lombard (Sean), Abram Suggs and Emma Suggs; two great-great-grandchildren, Kash Suggs and Tillie Suggs; five siblings, Dennis Grainger (Sue), Richard Grainger (Nancy), Bonnie Boseman, Margaret Johnson (Bill) and Brenda Bruton (Bobby); and brother-in-law, Ricky Harrelson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rogers was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Rogers; sister, Linda Harrelson; and brother-in-law, Horace Boseman.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Wednesday at Hardwick Memorial Chapel and again following services.
Those who wish may make memorials to Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Rogers’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.