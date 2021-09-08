Ann Cullen Snowden Schoen
Ann Cullen Snowden Schoen, 81, of Summerville, widow of Gayle E. Schoen Sr., passed away Sept. 1 in the Villages of Summerville.
A visitation was held Sept. 7 in James A. Dyal Funeral Home with funeral services following on Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Burial followed in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville.
Ann was born Oct. 26, 1939 in Conway, a daughter of the late Cullen Harp and Roney Bell Johnston Snowden. She was a member of Summerville Baptist Church and retired from a prestigious career working with the U.S. Navy, where she pioneered for other women and became an executive real estate specialist for the Pacific Division. Ann loved to read and travel all around the world, but her favorite thing was being a grandmother.
Survivors include three children, Gina Gayle Schoen of Summerville, Dean Schoen (Tammy) of Coral Springs, Fla., and Julie Schoen Legg (Paul) of Summerville; five grandchildren, Trey Schoen, Hunter Schoen, Sydney Schoen, Luke Legg and Landry Legg; two sisters, Naomi Henderson and Shirley Bobo; brother-in-law, James G. Rhode; sister-in-law, Pearl Lewis Snowden; and many loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her late husband and parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings, Coley, Bates, Margaret, Kibler, Robbie Farrell, Mollie Jo Rhode and Lenwood "Buddy".
