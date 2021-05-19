Ann Burts
MYRTLE BEACH-A graveside service for Ann Burts, 61, will be held May 23 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Harvey officiating.
Mrs. passed away May 18.
Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Charles Cecil Bentley and the late Ora Mae Owings Bentley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Burts loved the beach and fishing and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Burts of Myrtle Beach; two daughters, Tabitha Campbell (Robbie) of Moncks Corner and Misty Fowler (Kent) of Simpsonville; three grandchildren, Aaron Massey (Taylor) of Fountain Inn, Michal Bertling Jr. (Brittney) of Piedmont, and Melody Burns of Simsponville; two great-grandchildren, Maci Meyers and Tucker Bertling of Piedmont; one stepdaughter, Sherrie Burts Crawford (Chuck) of Simpsonville; and two stepgrandchildren, Samantha Crawford and Alex Crawford of Simpsonville.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.