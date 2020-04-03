MURRELLS INLET—Ann Bourne Melton, 80, passed away on March 26 at home after fighting breast cancer for a number of years. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted daughter Julie and granddaughters Kate and Madi.
Ann was born on May 17, 1939 in Conway, a daughter of the late James and Ruby Bourne.
She was a 1957 graduate of Conway High School and a graduate of Columbia College, earning her degree in English and teaching. She also attended MUSC for a short period of time studying nursing.
Ann was strong in her faith and was very involved at Garden City Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a strong, beautiful, and selfless woman.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James “Buster” Melton; brother Tom Bourne and sister Dee Bourne.
Ann is survived by daughter Julie Strange, granddaughters Katelyn and Madison Evans of Murrells Inlet and brother Jon Bourne (Bonnie), all of Conway; sister-in-law Ellen Melton, niece Melodee Melton and nephew Fred Melton, all of Greenville; niece Tracy Derbin, of Outer Banks, North Carolina, and cousin Kemp Melton (Holly), of Marshville, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Ann’s name to Garden City Baptist Church, Deacon Relief Fund, 501 Pine Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
A private burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is serving the family.
