MYRTLE BEACH—Angus F. Wittschen, 79, died Dec. 22.
Born Sept. 4, 1940, in Camden, he was a son of the late Norman and Anne Morrison Wittschen.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served at one time on the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. He was founder, owner, and operator of Angus Electric in Myrtle Beach, and was a member of the Myrtle Beach Elks Club.
Angus was a great cook, loved boating and golf and loved to shag. But dearest to his heart was the time he spent with his many friends and family.
He is survived by wife, Susan Lokey Wittschen; sons Michael A. (Monica) Wittschen of Springdale, Arkansas, and Steven M. (Holly) Wittschen of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Melissa K. (Chuck) Henry of San Antonio, Texas; sister Norma Jane (Joe) McGee of Lincolnton, North Carolina, and grandchildren Micah, Blaise, Brittan, Caroline and Sydney Wittschen, Tyler Briscoe, Ethan Oenning and Dannis, Justin and Lawson Henry.
He was preceded in death by brother Ashley Wittschen.
A funeral service was held Dec. 26 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to The Arc of San Antonio, 13430 West Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216 or https://www.arc-sa.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.