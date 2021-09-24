Angelo Verdone Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service for Angelo Verdone Jr., 51, will be held Oct. 9, in Beachwoods Villa, 280 Liberty Church Road, Loris.
Mr. Verdone passed away Sept. 5 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 11, 1970 in Greensburg, Pa., a son of Angelo Verdone and Kathleen Danton Verdone.
Angelo loved living in South Carolina out in the country where he and his wife just bought their new home, which was his own oasis.
He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. Angelo was a loving husband, father, son, brother and son-in-law. He loved his family very much and considered Cheri his best friend. Recently, he gave his heart to the Lord. He always had a big smile no matter where he was. He would light up the room with his smile and enjoyed playing jokes on everyone. He was a huge fan of the Pittsburg Steelers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Verdone is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Cherilyn Verdone; children, Katrina Verdone and Kasey Verdone; sister, Amy Marker; mother-in-law, Barbara Matthews; brother-in-law, Brandon Robertson; two furry pets, Chloe and Bella and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
