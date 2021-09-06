Angelina Alexis Pacheco
A Celebration of Life Service for Angelina Alexis Pacheco, 17, will be held Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. prior to the service.
Angelina passed away Sept. 1.
Born Aug. 8, 2004 in Camden, N.J., she was a daughter of Tiffany Pacheco Capaldi and Timothy Straton.
Angelina was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend to everyone she met. She loved nature, music, computers, singing, being on her cellphone, swimming and skateboarding.
Angelina loved everyone, especially her family, and she loved spending time with her sisters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ms. Pacheco is survived by her parents, Tiffany Pacheco Capaldi (Michael) and Timothy Straton; grandparents, who raised her, George H. Snyder and Theresa F. Snyder; sisters, Danica Pacheco and Paula Capaldi, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.