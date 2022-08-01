Angela Renee Fowler
A memorial service for Angela Renee Fowler, 51, will be held Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. in Beulah Baptist Church.
Ms. Fowler passed away July 27 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 23, 1970 in Loris, she was a daughter of the late James Paul Fowler Sr. and Wanda Gail Stevens Jacobs.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Paul Fowler Jr.
Angela enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, playing games on her phone, watching game shows and celebrating Christmas holidays.
She is survived by her stepson, Rodney Green; stepdaughter, Shania Green; brothers, Clay Fowler and Douglas Fowler; sisters, Samantha Fowler (Patrick), Brenda Hughes (Chris) and Amanda Fowler; her companion, Dennis Green; special niece, A’Ja Fowler (Tyrell and TJ); stepfather, Danny Jacobs; several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. before the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
