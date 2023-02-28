Angela C. Humphrey
Angela C. Humphrey, 55, passed away Feb. 27 in Conway Medical Center. Born June 17, 1967 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late June Adkins and Joann Grindstaff Hatley.
Mrs. Humphrey was predeceased by her parents; and son, Mark Barnett.
Angela loved her dogs, Stuart, LuLu and Pookie. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends, along with cooking and baking for her family.
Mrs. Humphrey is survived by her husband of thirteen years, Frederick “Fred” Humphrey; son, Nicholas Bentley (Donna); daughter, Bonnie Adkins; brother, Tommy Hatley (Jenna); grandchildren, Kenny Shoemaker Jr., Annalyssa Barnett, Olivia Bieble, Ariel Robinson, Marshall Barnett, Enid Barnett, Ximere Robinson and Jamie Adkins; close friend, Melissa Doyle, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date and time to be announced.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.