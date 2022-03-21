Angel Castaneda Velazquez
A funeral for Angel Castaneda Velazquez, 43, of Conway was held March 21 the Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service Chapel.
Mr. Velazquez passed away March 14 at his home.
Born Oct. 1, 1979, in Mexico City, he was the son of Arturo Castaneda and Maria Velazquez.
Angel is survived by his four brothers, Francisco Castaneda, Isaac Castaneda, Victor Castaneda and Marco Castaneda; three sisters, Susana Castaneda, Iveth Castaneda and Ericka Castaneda, along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his great-grandparents; and his last sister, Angelica Castaneda.
Angel loved sports, running marathons, playing basketball and being outdoors.
Angel was a confident, courageous and strong-willed man.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services and its funeral director Kelvin Lewis in Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
