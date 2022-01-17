Andy “Coach” Page
Graveside services for Andy “Coach” Page, 81, were held Jan. 8 in Cullman City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Shawn Daffron, Brian Dove, Randall Key, Lance Reese, James Shavers and Tim Sivley. Honorary pallbearers were Mayor Woody Jacobs, Johnny Cook, Jenny Folsom, Clint Hollingsworth and David Moss.
Mr. Page, of Cullman, Ala., passed away surrounded by his loving family Jan. 5.
Andy is survived by his wife Liz of 57 years; son, Jay; granddaughters, Mary Claire and Anna Page; daughter, Suzy Drasheff (Don); siblings, Ann Page Gore, Dan Page and Sam Page of Aynor; along with a host of loving friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, McKiever and Maude Page; and siblings, Schubert Page, Carolyn Eaton, Betsy Flynn, Colonel Page, Phillip Page and Richard Page.
Andy was a loving husband, father, Papa and friend to everyone. Andy was born and raised on a farm near Aynor. At a young age, he developed a livelong passion for all sports. He attended Jacksonville State University, where he earned his degree, and met Liz.
He then began a thirty-year career as a math teacher and football coach. Andy taught and coached at Cherokee County, Cleveland, Oneonta, Fairview and Cullman. He loved teaching and coaching.
Many of his students still remember his interesting and humorous ways of teaching math and coaching. One of his frequent quotes was “Math is simple, not easy.” Many of his students still remember this quote.
In 1977, he moved to Cullman, and this city became his home. After his teaching and coaching career, he owned a hardware store and pursued a career in the insurance business. For the past thirteen years, Andy served on the Cullman City Council. Serving was one of Andy’s greatest honors, and he always emphasized teamwork for the better of Cullman. He truly loved all people.
Andy had a way of always making you feel welcome. He constantly smiled, laughed often and loved to tell and hear stories. He was a devoted member of St. John’s Church for forty-nine years. Many remember Andy being the greeter and usher at St John’s always with a smile. Andy was beloved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations to be made to Cullman Caring for Kids and St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church.
