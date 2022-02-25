Andru Malek Long
Funeral services for Andru M. Long, 24, will be held Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Mr. Long, of Conway, died Feb. 11 in Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
He is survived by his mother Elizabeth H. Long of Conway; his stepfather, Japheth Johnson of Conway; his grandfather, Wayne N. Stevens of Conway; his stepgrandparents, Daniel and Wanda Johnson of Myrtle Beach; two brothers, Jaylyn Johnson and Logan Long (Briana) of Conway; a sister, Kaitlyn Gossett of Spartanburg; one aunt, Windy King (Dustin) of Conway; one uncle, Justin Stevens (Chris) of Conway; and many loving cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by two grandmothers, Geneva F. Long and Margie A. Stevens.
Those who knew Andru will forever remember his charismatic, outgoing personality, his determination to live life unapologetically on his terms, and his big, empathetic heart that desired to help everyone around him.
He was bright, artistic, loved to sing and dance, and spend time with the people that he loved. He was an extraordinary human and an amazing son, brother and friend.
Outwardly Andru was a bright shining light to all who knew him, but inside he struggled with deep depression and feelings of not being fully accepted. Sadly he chose to take his own life, leaving those who loved him with unimaginable grief and unanswered questions. There are an estimated 48,000 suicidal deaths and 1.5 million suicide attempts annually in the U.S. alone.
Anyone who knows someone showing signs of depression or emotional distress needs to reach out immediately. Stepping in can save a life.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 Resources for Suicide Prevention at https://www.samhsa.gov
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Please sign the guest book at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
