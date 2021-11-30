Amy M. Poston

A funeral service for Amy M. Poston, 45, of Myrtle Beach was held Nov. 21 in Lewis Crematory Chapel.

Ms. Poston passed away Nov. 17.

Amy Poston was born in North Carolina, and moved to Myrtle Beach when she was a young girl.

She loved the beach and loved to take trips to the mountains.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Rice; her brother, Clint Daniel; her children, Britney Montgomery, Anthony, Kalab, Madison, Taylor and Jessie Poston; her granddaughter, Macy; and her nephew, Storm.

Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.