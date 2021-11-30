Amy M. Poston
A funeral service for Amy M. Poston, 45, of Myrtle Beach was held Nov. 21 in Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Ms. Poston passed away Nov. 17.
Amy Poston was born in North Carolina, and moved to Myrtle Beach when she was a young girl.
She loved the beach and loved to take trips to the mountains.
She was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Rice; her brother, Clint Daniel; her children, Britney Montgomery, Anthony, Kalab, Madison, Taylor and Jessie Poston; her granddaughter, Macy; and her nephew, Storm.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.