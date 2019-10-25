MYRTLE BEACH—A memorial service for Amanda Danielle Austin, 24, was held Oct. 4 at Discover Church in Surfside Beach.
She passed away Sept. 29 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 23, 1995, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
She was predeceased by grandfather Millard McDowell; and grandparents Eddy and Nancy Austin.
Surviving are son Memphis Austin; parents Janice Smelser and Rodney Austin; sisters Ashley McDowell and Cortney Smelser; brothers Dakota Smelser and Bradley McDowell; grandmother Leta McDowell and several aunts and uncles.
Donations may be made to Discover Church in Surfside.
Austin was entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services in Myrtle Beach.
