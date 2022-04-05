Alvin L Hall
Alvin L Hall was born Nov. 5, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio.
He was the husband of Cherie Carter Hall and the former husband of Nancy Hall of Conway.
He is survived by two sons, Marc and his wife Renee, David and his husband Chaco, and a daughter Michelle and her partner Randy of Myrtle Beach.
He was predeceased by a grandchild, Jacob Gagnon.
He retired as distinguished professor emeritus at Coastal Carolina University where he taught foreign languages for twenty years. He taught previously at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, the University of Georgia and the University of Northern Iowa.
An inveterate traveler and student of languages, he also held teaching positions in Israel, Switzerland and Germany.
During his service in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., and subsequently served as a translator with the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C., and Fort Meade, Md. He studied at The Ohio State University, Princeton, the Sorbonne and the University of Saarbruecken. He received a doctorate in foreign language education from the University of Georgia.
He was a former member of Temple Shalom in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Coastal Carolina University or to Temple Shalom.
Services will be private.
Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) 9506 Hwy 707, Myrtle Beach SC 29588 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.