Alva J. Carter, 92, from Taylor, Michigan, passed away Jan. 24 at the home of her sister in Myrtle Beach while she was on vacation.
She was a bookkeeper all her working days, mostly at banks but also at payroll institutions.
Carter was the oldest sister of 16 siblings. Her pride and joy were her only son Eddie Carter of Taylor, Michigan, and her only grandson Ryan Carter of Taylor, Michigan.
Surviving are Joyce O’Neill of Addison, Illinois; LeRoy Richards of East China, Michigan; Harvey Richards (Judy) of Las Vegas, Nevada.; Marvin Richards (Barbra), also of Las Vegas; Rose Grady (Greg) of Waterford, Michigan, and Sharon Landrem (Dallas) of Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Carter is the aunt, the cousin and the adopted grandma to many.
The Lord has taken our sister, she is in a better place and at peace with our Lord. Take heart in knowing those we love don’t ever go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen and unheard but always near, still loved still missed and still very near.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach was in charge of arrangements.
