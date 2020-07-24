MYRTLE BEACH—Alva H. Blackmon, 86, died July 15 at the Embrace Hospice House.
Born May 2, 1934, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Hunter and Bertha (Couch) Blackmon.
Mr. Blackmon was preceded in death by wife Elizabeth Blackmon after 63 years of marriage.
Survivors include daughters Sherry (David) Faile, Teresa (Kent) Henderson, Kim (Kyle) Hinson; grandchildren Dawn (Ron) Robinson, Matthew Faile, Melissa (John) Swartz, Ashley (Jason) Stroupe, Gracie, Abbie, and Bradley Hinson and great-grandchildren Ron-Ron and Tori Robinson, Talan, Riley and Owen Faile, Bella and Blaire Stroupe and Austin Swartz.
He was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
A funeral service was held July 23 at the Elgin Baptist Church.
The family requests memorials may be made to Elgin Baptist Church, 2303 Belmont St., Lancaster, SC 29720 or MSA Hospice, 4685 US 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
