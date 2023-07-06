Althea Horne Cole
LORIS-Funeral services for Althea Horne Cole, 70, will be held July 7 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Cole passed away July 3 surrounded by her loving family. Born March 11, 1953 in Monroe, NC, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Horne and the late Betty Medlin Horne. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an independent woman who was known by the phrase “I got it”.
She will be remembered as a beautiful woman but more so because of her loving heart and soul.
Survivors include her husband, James B. Salter; two children, Donna Cole and Monica Cole (Joshua Joy); two stepchildren, Christopher Salter (Jennifer) and Kimberly Nyquist (Danie); two grandchildren, Seth McGrath and Faye Joy; five stepgrandchildren, James Salter, Christopher “C.J.” Salter Jr., Pieter Nyquist, Aaron Nyquist and Lillian Nyquist; four brothers, Douglas Horne (Virginia), Ernie Horne (Carolyn), Mickey Horne (Dawn) and Richard Horne (Sue).
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cole was predeceased by her brother, Felix Horne.
Please sign Mrs. Cole’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
