Alma J. Mishoe
MYRTLE BEACH- Funeral services for Alma Jean Mishoe, 79, will be held Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Ray Cribb officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Mishoe went to be with her Lord and Savior Nov. 25 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born Aug. 17, 1943 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Donnie Marshall Baker and Alma Gasque Baker.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Ronald Mishoe; two sisters, Donnie Lou Tindall and Shirley Tindall.
Alma was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, all of whom she enjoyed spending time with.
Alma was a faithful member of her church, where she loved going and serving her Lord and Savior. She loved shopping and going out to eat with four of her lady friends every Thursday for several years.
She is survived by her two children, Deborah Rogers (Wayne) and Charles Kenneth Mishoe; two sisters, Hattie James and Bobbie Sue Mahoney; five grandchildren, Marshall Mishoe, Samantha Moore (Paul), Nichole Mishoe, Justin Rogers (Maelyn) and Blake Rogers; nine great-grandchildren along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
