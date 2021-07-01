Allie Claude Todd Sr.
Allie Claude Todd Sr., 84, husband of Linda L. Todd, passed away June 30 in Conway Medical Center following a sudden, brief illness.
Born Jan. 15, 1937 in Myrtle Beach, Mr. Todd was the son of the late Henry Berry Todd and the late Minnie Mae Guyton Todd.
He was a loving and faithful husband who adored his wife and cherished time spent with her and his family. Mr. Todd enjoyed watching Westerns and had an enormous sweet tooth for Little Debbie Snack Cakes. He always had a smile on his face and had a special knack for pulling laughter out of everyone around him. He loved animals and the neighborhood dogs and cats were drawn to him.
Mr. Todd was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Todd, Fred Todd, Robert Todd and Roy Todd; and his sisters, Mozelle Todd, Sadie Smith and Leona Jordan.
Survivors include his devoted and caring wife of 62 years, Linda Lowe Todd; his children, Allie C. Todd Jr. and his wife Tina of Conway, Anita Sato and her husband Minoru of Myrtle Beach, Kelly Hall and her husband Rick of Pinewood and Rebecca Callahan and her husband Jim of Newport, N.C.; his grandchildren, Allie Todd, Keven Todd, Akane Sato, Taiyo Sato, Tabatha Hall, Waymon Hall Jr., Carlene Parker and her husband Brian and Rachael Diane Callahan; and his great-grandson, Levi Hall.
The family will celebrate a private memorial service. Donations in Mr. Todd’s memory may be made to Wild Things Freedom Center, 308 Ryan Morant Lane, Georgetown 29440.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
