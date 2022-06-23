Allene Brookie Hardee
LORIS-Graveside services for Allene Brookie Hardee, 96, will be held June 24 at 11 a.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Loris with Dr. Louis Venable Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Hardee went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21.
Born Feb. 13, 1926 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Thurman McKinley Harris and the late Lee Tyler Harris.
Mrs. Hardee was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and lifelong dedicated Christian. She was a member of New Horizon Baptist Worship Center in Tabor City, N.C.
Mrs. Hardee was a longtime sponsor of the Horry County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Survivors include her four children, Orilla Weathersbee (Henry) of Murrells Inlet, Gene Hardee (Carolyn) of Jonesville, Doretta Elliott (Jerry Hartzog) of Bamberg, and Benjamin Hardee (Sylvia) of Loris; seven grandchildren, Tyler Aultman (Sam), Dane Hardee, Melody Weidner, Summer Johnson (Bill), Chad Elliott (Sandy), Reba Lane Fowler (Stephen) and Dow Hardee (Anna); twelve great-grandchildren; and a brother, Levon Harris of Loris.
Mrs. Hardee was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Dow "B.D." Hardee Jr.; two brothers, Floyd Harris and Claude Harris; and four sisters, Ila May Harris, Nelda Faye Harris, Roberta Gerald and Ernestine Williams.
Visitation will follow the service in Twin City Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Loris.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Gideons, church or charity of your choice in Mrs. Hardee’s name.
Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.