Allen Clyde Koch
Allen Clyde Koch, 73, passed away on Aug. 14 in Grand Strand Medical Center, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
Born Dec. 7, 1948 in Reading, Pa., he was a son of the late Clyde A. and Sallie Emerich Koch.
Allen was a loving husband, father and friend to all, with his wife and daughter being his heart and soul. He was very proud of Tanya’s accomplishments in life. He loved his pets, Willow and Cupid, very much. He kept his yard manicured, which he was extremely proud of, and remodeled their home so they could see and live in the finished product. Allen also enjoyed reading, making stained glass, gardening, baking and traveling to the islands.
He enjoyed the antics of his family and special friends, and with the crazy escapades, there was never a dull moment.
Mr. Koch is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Phyllis Grabey Koch; one daughter, Tanya Hawkins and many other family and friends, who will miss him.
Services will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Pet Rescue Shelter of one’s choice.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
