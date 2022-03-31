Alice Todd Mishoe
LORIS-Funeral services for Alice Todd Mishoe, 61, will be held April 1 at 2 p.m. in Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Price and the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mrs. Mishoe passed away March 28 at her home.
Born May 11, 1960 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Johnny Leroy Todd and the late Eula Inez Russell Todd.
Mrs. Mishoe was a devoted member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church, a loving homemaker and a friend to all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, James Lee Mishoe; son, Lonnie “Tink” Cartrette and his wife Claire; and three grandchildren, Charlye Cook, Madilynn Cook and Lonnie “T.J.” Cartrette Jr.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mishoe was predeceased by her son, Jason Lee Mishoe.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on April 1 at Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 2020 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mrs. Mishoe’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
