Alice McTarnaghan
Alice McTarnaghan, 78, passed away Sept. 7 in McLeod Seacoast.
Born April 30, 1943 in Troy, N.Y., a daughter of Kenneth Haldeman and Sadie Abbott Haldeman. Alice enjoyed gardening, crocheting, riding bikes and attending Forestbrook Baptist Church.
Mrs. McTarnaghan is survived by her husband, Terrance McTarnaghan; a son, Christopher Jon McTarnaghan; a daughter, Janel Kathleen Nelsen; brother, Gordo Haldeman; four grandchildren, Nevada, Zane, Ryan and Eve, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.