Alice Mae Duncan
LORIS-Funeral services for Alice Mae Duncan, 89, will be held Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, officiated by Pastor Marcus Fowler. Burial will follow in Grainger Cemetery.
Mrs. Duncan, widow of Clyde C. Duncan, passed away Aug. 6.
Born Nov. 23, 1933 in Bluefield, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late John Amos Hall and the late Pearl Ratcliffe Hall.
Mrs. Duncan worked as a waitress and a home health provider, but was most content being a homemaker and taking care of her home and family.
She was skilled at embroidery and was an incredible cook and baker, famously known for her wonderful cakes. She even made the tedious chore of ironing more enjoyable by watching her soap operas while doing it.
Everyone who knew Mrs. Duncan loved her and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Duncan was predeceased by seven brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet B. Tsimbos and Janet’s children, Lee Amos Jr. and Amber (Brian) Lynch, and Janet’s grandchildren, Allison Nicole Amos, Tucker Lynch, Levi Lynch and William Emanuel Lynch; and her daughter, Trudie Bouldin and her children and grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Jean Harrelson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Mrs. Duncan's dear friend and caregiver, Wendy Suggs, for the love, support and care she shared so selflessly.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 p.m.-7p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Les Feldick Ministries, 30706 W. Lona Valley Road, Kinta, Okla. 74552, or to John Barnett Ministries, 8500 N.128th E. Ave., Owasso, Okla. 74055-6242.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is serving the family.
