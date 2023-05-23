Alice Harrell Wise
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Alice Harrell Wise, 81, will be held May 25 at 1 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence with the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating.
Mrs. Wise died May 22 in Myrtle Beach.
Born Dec. 2, 1941 in Florence, she was the daughter of the late George Hepburn Harrell and the late Mary Lee Hyman Harrell.
Mrs. Wise was a lifelong educator, who retired from Delmae Heights Elementary School after teaching fifth grade for thirty years. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Florence where she taught first grade Sunday school, but will be most remembered for her selfless love and devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Survivors include her two sons, Wyman Wise and his wife Callie Jean, and Brad Wise and his wife Taylor; three grandchildren, Dechlyn Wise, Christian Wise and Sawyer Wise of North Myrtle Beach; and sister, Catherine Harrell Wade of Conway.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wise was predeceased by her husband, Don Wyman Wise; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Elliott and Harriet Murray.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service on Thursday at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel.
The family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Florence, 300 South Irby St., Florence, SC 29501.
Please sign Mrs. Wise’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
