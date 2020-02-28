MURRELLS INLET—Alfred William “Bill” Lloyd, 89, died Feb. 17 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
Mr. Lloyd was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to the late Alche and Albert Lloyd.
He was a U.S. Marine veteran and attended Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by brother Frederick Lloyd.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gladys; sons Noel Lloyd and Todd Lloyd and wife Sandy, all of New Jersey; daughter Leslie Carton; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Feb. 24 at Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.
The family has requested that memorials be made to the Alzheimers Association, 1105 48th Ave. North, Ste. 109, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Goldfinch Funeral home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.