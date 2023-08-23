Alfred Marion “Alphie” Hudson
Funeral services for Alfred Marion “Alphie” Hudson, 76, will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church – Ruffin Charge, 16147 Lowcountry Highway, Ruffin with the Rev. Keith Yates and the Rev. Cheri Griffin Yates officiating.
Mr. Hudson of the Hudson Mill Community of Ruffin, entered into rest Aug. 21 at Lowcountry Community Hospice House in Summerville.
Born Jan. 12, 1947, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late William Royden Hudson and the late Ruth Givens Hudson Busch. He was a retired environmental engineer and was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Ruffin.
Alphie was a graduate of the former Bells High School where he lettered in sports having played almost every sport the school offered. He attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
While in Columbia, he served as a Senate page for the South Carolina Legislature under the late Sen. J.P. Harrelson. He was also a graduate of Palmetto Boys State.
Alphie enjoyed the outdoors, traveling to Edisto Beach as well as the Great Smoky Mountains. He enjoyed fishing and playing a good round of golf.
Surviving are his wife of fifty-three years, Carolyn Feder Hudson; a brother, Royden Hudson and his wife Patty of Walterboro; a sister, Cheryl Hudson Smyly and her husband Timmy of Ruffin; a brother-in-law, Robert Abercrombie of Summerville; and two sisters-in-law, Diane Williamson and her husband Robert Luke of Conway and Theresa Hall and her husband Greg of Conway.
There is a large and loving host of nieces, nephews and cousins who also survive. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Gail Hudson Abercrombie; and two nephews, Michael Hudson and Matthew Abercrombie.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be directed in his memory to the following: Bethel United Methodist Church, care of Jan Ulmer, 437 Spencer Drive, Ruffin, South Carolina 29472; or to, Lowcountry Community Hospice, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29483.
The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony in the church sanctuary. A private family burial will be held in the churchyard at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro. Call (843) 538-5408.
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
