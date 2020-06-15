SURFSIDE BEACH—Alfred F. Bauer, 86, husband of 66 years to Johnsie L. Ferguson Bauer, died June 6 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Franciska Yandrisovitz Bauer.
He was preceded in death by son John F. Bauer; brothers Robert and Frank Bauer and sisters Margaret Bendas and Stella Rice.
Mr. Bauer was a veteran of the US Army. He retired after 32 years with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Survivors including his wife are son Alfred F. Bauer, Jr.(Bud) and wife Linda of Orefield, Pennsylvania; sisters Helen Posch and Elsie Sagl; grandchildren Diana L. Bauer, Daniel A. Bauer and wife Rachael, Zackary Bauer, Mandy Bauer, Jordan Bauer, Logan Bauer, and Cooper Bauer and great-grandchildren Grace and Hannah Bauer.
There will be a celebration of life service June 27 at Iron Lakes Country Club, 3625 Shankweiler Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
