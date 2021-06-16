Alfred Deneuve
Funeral services for Alfred Deneuve, 90, will be held June 18 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Al (Papa) passed away at home June 16 after a brief illness.
Born Aug. 9, 1930 in New York, N.Y., he was the son of Alfred Damascene Desire Deneuve and Eugeine Marie (LeSaux) Deneuve. Al served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed competitive dirt bike racing and won several trophies. After his service, he worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, N.Y., as an electronic technician where he retired. After retirement, Al enjoyed woodworking, bicycling and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, J. Leila (Scott) Deneuve of Conway; two daughters, Carole Kimes of Tampa, Fla., and Janet Waters (Tim) of Conway; one son, Scotty Elliott of Woodbridge, Va.; grandchildren, Chelsea (Henry), Donna (Anthony), Danny, Jodi (John), Jesse and Colton; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to Al’s parents and grandparents, he was predeceased by his son, Robert Deneuve; and grandson, Jason Myers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Al’s honor may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or the charity of one’s choice.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
