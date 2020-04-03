MYRTLE BEACH—Alfred A. Gayle, 83, died March 25 in Myrtle Beach.
Born Aug. 22, 1936, he was a son of the late Lester and Nellie (Hoggard) Gayle.
He was predeceased by sisters Nellie and Myrtle.
Alfred was born and raised in Jamaica where he became the father of two children. Alfred moved to the United Kingdom in the 60s and meet and married the love of his life, Ena. Together they raised their five children. Later in life, Alfred and Ena immigrated to the USA. He was a true family man and was a loving father, husband and friend to all.
Alfred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ena (Edwards) Gayle; sons Patrick, Christopher (Susan), Cuthbert, Charles (Carol) and Glenford (Serena); daughters Marcia Gayle (Calvin) and Patricia G. Shillingford (Anthony); grandchildren Cheulando, Glenice, Richard, Robert, Jahziah, Naomi, Thomas, Marcia, Dominic, Tyrell, Rebecca, Ruby and Aston and sisters Barbara, Patricia, Ena, Sissy and Keisha.
