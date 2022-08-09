Alford Hemingway
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Funeral services for Alford Hemingway, 68, will be held Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, officiated by Apostle Terry McLean. Burial will follow in Heavenly Hills Cemetery.
Mr. Hemingway, widower of the late Yanner Hemingway, passed away Aug. 7, following an extended illness over the past year.
Born Feb. 10, 1954, he was the son of the late Pink Hemingway and the late Sarah Williams Hemingway. He worked with R.H. Moore Construction as a pipe-layer for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his children, Lenora Hemingway and her husband Chris, Felesia Hemingway and Makesha Hemingway, and many other extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Aug. 11 from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Full obituary details will be available on the website at a later time.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is serving the family.
