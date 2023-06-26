Alex Edward Smith
A memorial service for Alex Edward Smith, 50, will be held July 2 at 2 p.m. in Waccamaw Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Whitner officiating.
Mr. Smith passed away June 24.
Born in Waterloo, NY, he was a son of Gaby Caspar Smith and the late David Smith. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Gulf War.
Prior to retirement, Alex was employed with the Horry County Police Department. He was a member of the VFW, the National Fraternal Order of Police and Blue Knights International.
Alex was predeceased by a son, Matthew David Smith.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Myrtle Beach, are his wife, Mishellie Williamson Smith of Conway; one stepson, Blaz Ryder Williamson (Haley) of Conway; two brothers, Michael Smith of London, England, and Richard Smith of California; mother-in-law, Joyce Williamson; sister-in-law, Tracey Campbell (Brian); brother-in-law, Martin Williamson III (Heather); and several nieces and nephews. Alex leaves behind many friends that he has always called family, and a chosen sister, Lynn Gore.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Waccamaw Baptist Church Food Pantry, 7160 SC-905, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.