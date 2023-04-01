Alex Colbert Todd
Funeral services for Alex Colbert Todd, 79, will be held April 2 at 3 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Mr. Todd gained his angel wings March 31 at his residence in Conway, surrounded by his loving family.
Alex, also known as Pop, was born Aug. 28, 1943 in the Bakers Chapel community in Aynor.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Hendrick Todd; his grandmother, Dollie Dorman Grainger; siblings, Sam Edward Todd and Ernestine Todd Hughes; and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill Todd McClellan (Jerry); and twin grandchildren, Todd McClellan (Logan) and Emily McClellan (Seth Hucks).
He is also survived by his brothers, Lindy Todd (Dorothy) and Rayford Todd (Cathy), as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, caregivers and his loyal companion, Bo.
After graduating from Conway High School, Alex attended the University of South Carolina-Coastal campus, where he played baseball and basketball. He obtained a graduate degree in education humanities. After graduating from USC-Coastal Carolina, he joined the United States Marines and was stationed at Camp Lejeune.
He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal for his outstanding service in the Marines.
He went back to Francis Marion University to further his education and received his master’s degree. He was only one class short of obtaining his PhD in humanities.
After 30 years, he retired from the South Carolina Department of Social Services, where he was a child protective service social worker.
He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees and was an usher. He enjoyed assisting with the CAP and The Shepherd’s Table.
Alex was an avid USC Gamecock fan and supporter. He enjoyed watching the games with family and friends, traveling to games and tailgating, and he loved keeping up with their stats. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Conway where his grandson Todd also played baseball. Alex was a former director of Conway Parks and Recreation Department. He was a coach, mentor and umpire. Recently, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame with Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
He was very honored to be recognized for his years of service to his community. Alex touched many lives of children and adults in this community not only in sports, but also in life in general.
His pride and joy were Todd and Emily. He spent countless hours coaching, practicing and supporting Todd on and off the ballfield. When he was not at the ballfield with Todd, he could be found on the golf course with Emily. He loved being able to coach, practice and support Emily. He was their number one fan and loved spending time with them and their friends. He loved sharing stories of Todd and Emily, and his face would light up when he talked about his grandchildren.
We want to give a special thank you to the many families, friends and the exceptional people who were a part of his life. He loved each and every one of you.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Conway Parks and Recreation Department or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
