A graveside service for Alene Hughes, 93, will be held March 4 at 2 p.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.

Miss Hughes passed away March 2.

Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late John Richardson Hughes and Blanche Tyler Hughes. Prior to retirement, she was employed with AVX in Myrtle Beach for 40 years. She was an avid gardener and excellent cook, and she loved serving others. Miss Hughes was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and she loved serving the Lord with all her heart.

She was predeceased by her siblings, J.R. Hughes, James Heyward Hughes, Billy Hughes, Floyd Hughes, Ninaree Barnhill and Correne Todd.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

