MYRTLE BEACH—Albert Richard Smith, 87, formerly of Rome, New York, passed away on April 21.
He was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Rome, New York, the youngest son of the late George E. and Myrtle Golden Smith.
He entered the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served during the Korean War. Upon his return home, he completed his GED.
He worked at Pettibone Corporation, Bartells Machinery and National Standard in Rome.
On Sept. 1, 1956, he married the love of his life, Maxine Engelbrecht. They shared 63 years till her passing last year.
After retiring at 59, he went on to earn his culinary degree from MVCC.
He began his second career as banquet chef at various restaurants in both New York and Myrtle Beach. He retired from Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Myrtle Beach in 2018.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers George Jr., William, Kendrick, James, Neil and Gerald and sisters Marguerite Smith, Rosetta Newman, Catherine McMinn and Myrtle Oughterson.
He is survived by children Kimberly Doyle, Michele (Mark) Oakley, Todd (Margarita) Smith and Beckie Smith; grandchildren Ashley (T.J.) Blando, Jennifer (Joseph) Zurica, Jeffrey (Nikki) Smith, Lindsey Smith, Timothy Doyle and Erin Oakley and great-grandchildren Brayden, Alivia, Cambryn, Charlee, Leo, Nico and Rowan.
He was blessed with many nieces and nephews, including Sherry and Byron May and Charles Engelbrecht.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful support and care to Albert and his family.
Arrangements are by McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a memorial Mass will be held in Rome, New York, at a later date.
