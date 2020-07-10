BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA—Mr. Albert Leroy Baker, 85, passed away July 4 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.
A native of Horry County, Mr. Baker was the husband of Leoma Dew Baker and the son of the late Thurman Albert Baker and the late Eva Johnson Baker.
Mr. Baker was the founder of Labels, Tags and Inserts Inc. and attended Lambs Chapel.
From his humble beginnings as a sharecropper, he worked his way to an industry leader with his printing company Labels Tags and Inserts, which supplies labels throughout the world.
Mr. Baker was a devoted family man and a great friend to many. He was well known for his generosity.
In addition to his wife, Leoma, of the home, Mr. Baker is survived by daughter Rhonda Lee Baker of Burlington; grandchildren Jim Baker, Betty Baker, Nikki Capps and Brent Capps; great-grandchildren Jamie, Landon, Ward and Lily; sisters, Wassell and Eva Mae and brother, Joe.
He was preceded in death by son, Dennis Baker and daughter-in-law, Jamie Best Baker; infant sister Lillie Mae; sister Mary, and brothers, Billy, Robert, Jimmy and Johnny.
A funeral service was held July 7 at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington with burial following at Alamance Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
