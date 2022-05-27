Albert Laporta Jr.
A funeral service for Albert Laporta Jr., 89, will be held in Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach in May 28 at 1 p.m.
Mr. Laporta, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully May 25 after a brief illness.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Florence Laporta (nee LaGravinese); and a brother of Vincent.
Al was born and raised in the borough of The Bronx, N.Y. He was a graduate of Evander Childs High School, where he excelled in track and field and was the borough champion for hurdles.
A decorated veteran of the Korean conflict, Al served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 as a radio intercept operator performing the critical task of intercepting Chinese, Russian and North Korean radio transmissions.
He later attended John Jay College and became a NYC police officer. He was a member of the NYPD from 1963 to 1984, remarkably delivering five babies while on duty as a patrolman, and was later nicknamed “Big Al” while working on the vice squad. That intimidating nickname actually referred to his big heart and stuck for the rest of his life.
Al fell in love and married Nancy (nee Savino) in 1958. They had three children – Rick, Donna (husband Eric) and Greg (wife Nancy Ann), and four grandchildren – Olivia, Luke, Chase and Callie.
Al and Nancy moved from Nanuet, N.Y., to Myrtle Beach in 1997, where they were and are active parishioners at the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach. He was a greeter and a member of the Men’s Night cooking team.
Al loved old classic movies, chocolate ice cream, listening to live jazz and managing his wife Nancy’s resurgent singing career. Most of all, he loved gathering with his family and large circle of friends, always striving to make sure everyone was comfortable and having a good time.
Who will ever forget Big Al laughing hysterically over a hilarious story, tears in his eyes, barely able to speak? His smile, wit and generous kindhearted spirit will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Church of the Resurrection or the Wounded Warrior Project.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (843-651-1440) is honored to assist the family.
