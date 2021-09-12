Albert L. Todd
A graveside service for Albert L. Todd, 84, will be held Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. in Oak Grove FWB Church Cemetery with the Rev. James A. Hucks officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.
Albert “A.L.” Todd passed away Sept. 11 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 24, 1937 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Albert T. Todd and Janie Alford Todd.
He was also predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly L. Todd; siblings, James Todd, Amos Todd, Myrtle Todd Hucks, Hazel Todd Fowler, Brittie Todd Calcutt, Grace Todd Hyman and Eugenia Booth.
A.L. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, farming and installing pools, but most of all he enjoyed traveling the roads as a truck driver for more than 15 years.
Mr. Todd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanwood Hucks Todd; his children, Joey Todd Sr. (Sandy) and Renee Jordan (Morris); siblings, Ben Todd (Iris), Howard Todd (Gail), Modeina Edwards (Joe), Selma Causey; half-sister, Flora Helen Fowler; grandchildren, Joey Todd Jr., Shawn Todd (Taylor), Valerie L. Stalvey and Dara Lundy (Kipp), along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please remember to follow CDC regulations for facemask and social distancing.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
