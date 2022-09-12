Albert Ernest McDowell
Albert Ernest McDowell, 81, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family Sept. 8.
Born Nov. 13, 1940 in Conway, he was the son of the late Ernest Pink McDowell and the late Menter Chestnut McDowell. Mr. McDowell loved woodworking, working in his yard and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Barbara McDowell; five children, Jerry Albert McDowell of Socastee, Gary McDowell and his wife Teresa of Loris, Genell McDowell of Loris, Sarah Zelazo and her husband Isaiah of West Haven, Conn., and Lynn Beltran and her husband Ken of Denver, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Krista McDowell, Jessica Suggs and her husband Braxton, Christina Edge, Jasmine West, Angelina West, Barbie West, Alexa Beltran, McKenna Beltran and Matthew Beltran; two stepgrandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ray McDowell and his wife Jo and Buster McDowell and his wife Maxine of Conway.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Mr. McDowell’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Please sign Mr. McDowell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.